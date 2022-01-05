January 5, 2022

New COVID Measures Might Be Implemented After CCSA Meeting On Friday

6 mins ago TN
Seating arrangements during COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand

Seating arrangements during COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) could impose new measures on Friday after an assessment is made for the Covid-19 situation after the New Year holidays.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed officials to monitor the Covid-19 situation following the reopening of companies and government buildings following the New Year break. Information will be given to the CCSA during their meeting on January 7 for implementing new measures to prevent and contain the spread of new outbreaks.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

