Fewer people die, injured in road accidents during holidays than past new year
Fewer people died and got injured in road accidents in Thailand during the recent New Year holidays than in the same period last year, with a total of 333 deaths and 2,672 injured people recorded in 2,707 separate accidents across Thailand during the one-week watch period from December 29th through January 4th, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
During the same week a year ago, 392 people died and 3,326 others were injured in 3,333 accidents across the country.
By Thai PBS World
