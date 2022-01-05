January 5, 2022

Fewer people die, injured in road accidents during holidays than past new year

15 mins ago TN
Toyota ambulance in Thailand

Toyota ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Fewer people died and got injured in road accidents in Thailand during the recent New Year holidays than in the same period last year, with a total of 333 deaths and 2,672 injured people recorded in 2,707 separate accidents across Thailand during the one-week watch period from December 29th through January 4th, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

During the same week a year ago, 392 people died and 3,326 others were injured in 3,333 accidents across the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

