January 5, 2022

Khao San Road Closes For Three Days After Ten COVID-19 Cases Found

21 mins ago TN
Khaosan road, Bangkok

Khaosan road, Bangkok. Photo: Mr Bullitt.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The famous Khao San Road will be closed for three days after ten tourists who visited the area during New Year were tested positive for Covid-19.

The Khao San Road Entrepreneurs Association announced the closure on Tuesday, saying that the patients were found from a cluster case in a restaurant on Khao San road. The announcement said that all restaurant staff has been tested and the results for the employees were negative.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN





Leave a Reply

