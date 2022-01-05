Khao San Road Closes For Three Days After Ten COVID-19 Cases Found
BANGKOK (NNT) – The famous Khao San Road will be closed for three days after ten tourists who visited the area during New Year were tested positive for Covid-19.
The Khao San Road Entrepreneurs Association announced the closure on Tuesday, saying that the patients were found from a cluster case in a restaurant on Khao San road. The announcement said that all restaurant staff has been tested and the results for the employees were negative.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
