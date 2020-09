BANGKOK, Sept 17 (TNA) – The Bangkok city hall will reopen walking streets on Khao San Road and at Klong Ong Ang in the city’s historic area to promote tourism and stimulate local economy.

Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said the street market on Khao San road will reopen on the last weekends of each month until the end of this year.

TNA

