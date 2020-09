Three men, a woman and a 9-year old boy were found dead, in what is suspected to be a multiple suicide or murder-suicide, at a house in the Suksawat area of Bangkok on Thursday morning.

Neighbours reportedly said they heard several gunshots inside the house in a housing estate and immediately alerted the police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts