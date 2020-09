The parents of a two-year-old Myanmar girl found infected with coronavirus disease after returning home from Thailand had worked in Ayutthaya and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.

Disease control measures were already underway among people they had been in contact with, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

