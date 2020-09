BANGKOK, Sept 16 (TNA) – Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on ordered the Royal Irrigation Department to brace for the tropical storm “Noul”, which will move into northeastern Thailand this weekend.

The Meteorological Department said the storm is expected to develop to the Category 5, typhoon and make landfall over the middle Vietnam before moving into Thailand’s Northeast from September 18-20.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts