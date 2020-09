PHUKET: A Frenchman has been arrested for allegedly raping a British woman at a hotel room in Patong area of this island province.

The French national was apprehended after Patong police stopped his car on his way to tambon Chalong in Muang district of this southern province on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts