September 16, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Foreigners on non-immigrant visas urged to exploit loophole: Phuket Immigration

1 min read
28 mins ago TN
Thai Police motorcycle

Tiger Boxer Thai Police motorbike. Photo: Highway Patrol Images / flickr.


PHUKET: The new long-stay visas approved by Cabinet yesterday are not grounds for tourists already in the country to apply for similar extensions of stay, Phuket Immigration confirmed to The Phuket News today (Sept 16).

The new “Special Tourist Visa”, now in short being called the “STV”, was approved by Cabinet yesterday, and confirmed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after the Cabinet meeting.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Foreigners on non-immigrant visas urged to exploit loophole: Phuket Immigration 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

‘Frenchman’ held for allegedly raping British woman in Patong

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Nigerians arrested in Patong for romance scam, overstay

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Four French tourists allowed into Phuket as part of a trial reopening

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand Braces for Tropical Storm “Noul”

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

‘Frenchman’ held for allegedly raping British woman in Patong

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Foreigners on non-immigrant visas urged to exploit loophole: Phuket Immigration

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two-year-old Myanmar boy infected with Covid-19 after returning from Thailand

36 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners. | Newsphere by AF themes.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close