Two-year-old Myanmar boy infected with Covid-19 after returning from Thailand

Two-year-old Myanmar boy infected with Covid-19 after returning from Thailand1 min read
BANGKOK, Sept 16 (TNA) – The Disease Control Department is conducting an investigation on a report that a two-year-old Myanmar boy was infected with Covid-19 after returning from Thailand.
The news report said the boy left Thailand with his mother on September 4 and the test confirmed he was infected with the virus on September 13, prompting Myawaddy authorities to impose a curfew on the following day.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA