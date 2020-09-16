Two-year-old Myanmar boy infected with Covid-19 after returning from Thailand





BANGKOK, Sept 16 (TNA) – The Disease Control Department is conducting an investigation on a report that a two-year-old Myanmar boy was infected with Covid-19 after returning from Thailand.

The news report said the boy left Thailand with his mother on September 4 and the test confirmed he was infected with the virus on September 13, prompting Myawaddy authorities to impose a curfew on the following day.

TNA

