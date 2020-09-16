Thai-US cooperation in HIV, COVID-19 vaccine development





BANGKOK(NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to the Kingdom of Thailand, Michael George DeSombre, have agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in COVID-19 vaccine development in Thailand. The Public Health Minister says the Thai government is ready to support vaccine development by any institution, so that Thai people will have access to a vaccine, once one is developed.

Mr. Anutin, together with Mr. DeSombre, observed vaccine research and development at the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (AFRIMS), and followed up on progress of the HIV and COVID-19 vaccine development programs, jointly conducted by Thailand and the USA.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

