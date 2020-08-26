Cabinet Approves One Billion Baht for COVID-19 Vaccine Production





RAYONG, Aug 26 (TNA) – The Thai Cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the budget of one billion baht for development and manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines, said Sathit Pitutecha, Deputy Minister of Public Health.

The Public Health Ministry sought the Cabinet’s approval for the 600-million –baht budget to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, he said.

TNA

