Cabinet Approves One Billion Baht for COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Cabinet Approves One Billion Baht for COVID-19 Vaccine Production1 min read
RAYONG, Aug 26 (TNA) – The Thai Cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the budget of one billion baht for development and manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines, said Sathit Pitutecha, Deputy Minister of Public Health.
The Public Health Ministry sought the Cabinet’s approval for the 600-million –baht budget to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, he said.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA