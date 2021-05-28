Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines producing high antibody levels: SICRES







The immune response in those inoculated with either the Sinovac or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produce high levels of antibodies, similar to those in people who have recovered from the infection, according to Siriraj Institute of Clinical Research (SICRES).

The institute disclosed yesterday (Thursday) the results of its research into immune response and safety of vaccines, conducted among medical personnel at Siriraj Hospital who received either Sinovac or AstraZeneca inoculations.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





