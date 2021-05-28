  • May 28, 2021
Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines producing high antibody levels: SICRES

Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Siripong Techapinyawat.

The immune response in those inoculated with either the Sinovac or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produce high levels of antibodies, similar to those in people who have recovered from the infection, according to Siriraj Institute of Clinical Research (SICRES).

The institute disclosed yesterday (Thursday) the results of its research into immune response and safety of vaccines, conducted among medical personnel at Siriraj Hospital who received either Sinovac or AstraZeneca inoculations.

