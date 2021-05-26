  • May 26, 2021
Phang Nga man dies after Phuket Sinovac vaccination injection

Phuket Airport terminal building. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.

PHUKET: A 43-year-old man from Phang Nga has died after suffering chest pains and a heart attack on Monday night after receiving his first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination injection at Phuket airport on Sunday (May 23).

Phang Nga health officials yesterday said they were continuing their investigation into the man’s death.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News


