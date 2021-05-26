Phang Nga man dies after Phuket Sinovac vaccination injection





PHUKET: A 43-year-old man from Phang Nga has died after suffering chest pains and a heart attack on Monday night after receiving his first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination injection at Phuket airport on Sunday (May 23).

Phang Nga health officials yesterday said they were continuing their investigation into the man’s death.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News



