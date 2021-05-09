  • May 26, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Isan
  3. 9 injured in…
9 injured in Khon Kaen juvenile training centre brawl

Parked Police Pickup. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.

9 injured in Khon Kaen juvenile training centre brawl


KHON KAEN: A brawl broke out inside the Regional Juvenile Vocational Training Centre 4 between two groups of juvenile delinquents. Nine teenagers in the centre were injured.

Provincial police, defence volunteers, rescue units and parole officials were dispatched to the centre after the brawl broke out at about 11am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Teenager dives into Nan River in Phichit in protest of quarantine
North

Teenager dives into Nan River in Phichit...

May 25, 2021
American academic who wrote about Thailand’s lèse majesté law granted visa
Isan

American academic who wrote about Thailand’s lèse...

May 6, 2021
Thailand builds the largest floating hydro-solar plant with 144,000 panels in Ubon Ratchathani
Isan

Thailand builds the largest floating hydro-solar plant...

May 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.