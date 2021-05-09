Phang Nga man dies after Phuket Sinovac vaccination injection
9 injured in Khon Kaen juvenile training centre brawl
KHON KAEN: A brawl broke out inside the Regional Juvenile Vocational Training Centre 4 between two groups of juvenile delinquents. Nine teenagers in the centre were injured.
Provincial police, defence volunteers, rescue units and parole officials were dispatched to the centre after the brawl broke out at about 11am.
