  • May 26, 2021
TAT announces preparations for “Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2021”

The brand new Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat. Photo: Thailand News.

Bangkok, 26 May, 2021 – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is preparing to stage the ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2021’ from 15 July to 15 September, 2021, to reiterate the image of Thailand as a shopping destination, while also helping all operators affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, recently chaired an online meeting between TAT and more than 300 representatives and figures from strategic partners – shopping malls, airlines, banks, credit card companies, online shopping platforms and other tourism-related operators – to prepare for an ever greater and more exciting edition of the annual Amazing Thailand Grand Sale event.

“The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2021 will offer special deals, discounts, and privileges from over 10,000 establishments nationwide to Thai and foreign residents throughout the two-month period in the main tourism centres of Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, and Songkhla, which includes Hat Yai,” Mr. Yuthasak said.

Full story: tatnews.org

TAT Newsroom


