PHAYAO: A man went on a shooting spree, killing his stepson and family, including a five-year-old girl, and wounding another man before taking his own life in Chiang Kham district on Tuesday night.

The rampage began about 8.10pm at a house in Ban Nong Ha, in tambon Rom Yen, Chiang Kham district, Pol Col Chalermchart Yawichai, the local police chief, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Saiarun Pinaduang

BANGKOK POST

