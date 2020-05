PHITSANULOK: A man firing two guns killed three staff members at Radio Thailand’s Phitsanulok station, and wounded another, on Wednesday morning.

Gunman Wim Sonsuk, an electrician, began his rampage about 11am, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chinnawat Singha

BANGKOK POST

