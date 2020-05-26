Coronavirus: Emergency Decree Extended for Another Month

Coronavirus: Emergency Decree Extended for Another Month1 min read
BANGKOK, May 26 (TNA) – The Cabinet extended the Emergency Decree for another month while shortening of the nighttime curfew will be discussed by a special committee tomorrow.
Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the cabinet approved the proposal by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to extend the state of emergency to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) until the end of June.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA