Tue. May 26th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Coronavirus: Emergency Decree Extended for Another Month

1 min read
1 min ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK, May 26 (TNA) – The Cabinet extended the Emergency Decree for another month while shortening of the nighttime curfew will be discussed by a special committee tomorrow.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the cabinet approved the proposal by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to extend the state of emergency to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) until the end of June.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

Tags:

Leave a Reply

