Coronavirus: Emergency Decree Extended for Another Month





BANGKOK, May 26 (TNA) – The Cabinet extended the Emergency Decree for another month while shortening of the nighttime curfew will be discussed by a special committee tomorrow.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the cabinet approved the proposal by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to extend the state of emergency to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) until the end of June.

