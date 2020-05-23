Sun. May 24th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand considers shortening curfew hours to midnight until 4am

1 min read
19 hours ago TN
Food vendor sitting down behind a food stall

Food vendor sitting down behind a food stall. Photo: Piqsels. CC0.


Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) has been assigned, by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as the CCSA chief, to consider whether the current 11pm to 4am curfew can be shortened to midnight to 4am during the third phase of relaxation of lockdown restrictions, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngarm said today (Saturday).

He explained that the extension of the state of emergency is a different issue from the curfew, which is a measure imposed under the state of emergency adding, though, that there would be no need for a curfew if the state of emergency is lifted.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Three New COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases Reported

20 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Thailand extends state of emergency until end of June

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Thailand hopes to produce Coronavirus vaccine next year

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Japanese professional wrestler and Netflix star Hana Kimura dies aged 22

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Filipino Detained for Reportedly Offering $8 Mln ‘to Anybody Who Kills Duterte’

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Wuhan Lab Had Three Live Bat Coronaviruses: Chinese State Media

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand considers shortening curfew hours to midnight until 4am

19 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close