Thailand considers shortening curfew hours to midnight until 4am





Thailand’s National Security Council (NSC) has been assigned, by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as the CCSA chief, to consider whether the current 11pm to 4am curfew can be shortened to midnight to 4am during the third phase of relaxation of lockdown restrictions, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngarm said today (Saturday).

He explained that the extension of the state of emergency is a different issue from the curfew, which is a measure imposed under the state of emergency adding, though, that there would be no need for a curfew if the state of emergency is lifted.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

