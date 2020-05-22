COVID-19: Thailand extends state of emergency until end of June





Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has endorsed the proposal of the National Security Council to extend the country’s current state of emergency until the end of June, as the country recorded no new infections or fatalities today.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said at the daily news briefing that the CCSA meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, agreed with the extension of the emergency decree on the grounds of health security, citing the need for the special law to ensure the unified and speedy operations of all agencies concerned in the collective fight against the deadly virus.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

