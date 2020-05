PATHUM THANI: A bush fire ravaged a garage in Lam Luk Ka district on Friday night, causing gas cylinders kept inside to explode. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at Soi Chonlamakpijarn 10 in tambon Lat Sawai of Lam Luk Ka district, said Pol Capt Thianchai Mai-iem, deputy investigation chief at Khu Khot police station, who was reported at about 8pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pongpat Wongyala

BANGKOK POST

