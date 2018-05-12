Police search dietary supplement factory in Pathum Thani

PATHUM THANI, 12th May 2018 (NNT) – The police have searched a factory manufacturing medicine and dietary supplement products that may contain the same ingredient as the product called Lyn, which is believed to have caused deaths.

Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, Deputy Commissioner-General, recently led a team of police with a writ from the Thanyaburi Provincial Court to investigate the dietary supplement manufacturing source, Vital Health Products Company Limited in Bueng Kham Phroi Subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand