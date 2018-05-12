Saturday, May 12, 2018
Home > Bangkok > Police search dietary supplement factory in Pathum Thani

Police search dietary supplement factory in Pathum Thani

Factory in Thailand
TN Bangkok 0

PATHUM THANI, 12th May 2018 (NNT) – The police have searched a factory manufacturing medicine and dietary supplement products that may contain the same ingredient as the product called Lyn, which is believed to have caused deaths.

Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta, Deputy Commissioner-General, recently led a team of police with a writ from the Thanyaburi Provincial Court to investigate the dietary supplement manufacturing source, Vital Health Products Company Limited in Bueng Kham Phroi Subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka District, Pathum Thani.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai workers march from Rayong to Bangkok to demand fair treatment

Breaking News

Elephant tusks worth Bt10 mln seized at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Breaking News

Protest guard wounded in gun attack in Bangkok

Leave a Reply