Over 150 boxes of Lyn slimming food supplement product seized, but no charges filed

Police and consumer protection officials sized more than 150 boxes of Lyn slimming food supplement products at a house in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Sunday evening.

The raid was headed by Pol Gen Veerachai Songmetta, the national deputy police chief, and Mr Rangsan Wongboonnak, a chief official of Samut Prakan’s office of consumer protection, following a tipoff that a house in Tambon Bang Phli Yai is a distribution centre of Lyn weight loss products.

By Thai PBS