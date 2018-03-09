DSI officials seize 1.5 million fake food supplement pills

Officials of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) raided three houses in Chiang Mai province on Thursday (March 8) and seized about 1.5 million fake food supplement pills and about 100,000 tablets of fake weight loss medication.

DSI deputy director-general Pol Lt-Col Korrawat Panprapakorn said that the three houses – one in Saraphi district and two others in Muang district – belong to M Company and were suspected to be used as warehouses to keep the fake products.

