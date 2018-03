CHON BURI: A hot-tempered mango seller seen on a video clip brandishing a sword when a Pattaya city official tried to arrest him turned himself in to police on Thursday to acknowledge three charges.

Thanyabun Chomchot, 43, arrived at Pattaya police station to report to Pol Lt Col Somphan Suksamran, deputy superintendent, after police called him in for questioning and to hear charges stemming from the incident on Tuesday.

