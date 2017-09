PHUKET: Police have ramped up the charges against the Patong tuk-tuk driver who threatened a tourist with a sword over a B400 fare early last Thursday morning (Aug 31) to now include threatening a person with a weapon.

Tuk-tuk driver Pannawich Nakamin, 35, on Friday was fined B500 for carrying a weapon in a public place after police tracked him down after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

