Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Loei: Police looking for woman for alleged cheating

Police in Wang Saphung district of Loei province in the Northeast are looking for a woman who is alleged to have cheated at least six men out of dowries and run away from weddings.

The police are taking this action after a man from Chon Daen district of Phetchabun province filed a complaint with Wang Saphung police that he had been cheated by Ms Jariyaporn Buayai, 32, out of 200,000 baht dowry. He said he had paid the dowry to marry her, but Ms Jariyaporn ran away with the money and a Toyota Vigo pick-up truck.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

