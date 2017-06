NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A wedding in Phimai district was abruptly cancelled after a groom and his relatives walked away with the dowry following a quarrel with the bride’s family over the amount.

The incident prompted relatives to take abandoned bride-to-be Benjaporn Wareesri to file a complaint with police against runaway groom Adirek Chadachan on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST