SAMUT PRAKAN — Eighteen people were injured in a pileup involving four vehicles on the Bang Na – Trat road in Bang Phli district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at kilometre No.16 on an outbound fast lane in tambon Bang Chalong. The four vehicles were a 10-wheel truck, a bus taking workers from Min Buri district to a factory in Bang Saothong area, a pickup truck and an ambulance.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN