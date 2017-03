NAKHON RATCHASIMA — Twenty-two people were injured, one of them seriously, when a tour bus collided with a pickup truck in heavy rain in Phimai district late on Sunday night, police said.

Pol Capt Panya Patangsewa, of Phimai police, said the accident occurred about 11pm between kilometre markers 2 – 3 in front of a PTT petrol station on the Phimai – Talat Khae road in tambon Nai Muang.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT