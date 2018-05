This afternoon, Khon Kaen Provincial Court sentenced Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai to 34 years and six months in prison for the grisly murder and dismemberment of fellow karaoke bar hostess Warisara Klinjui, 22, in May 2017.

The 25-year-old, whom Thai media refers to by the nickname “Dismemberment Preaw,” was initially given life imprisonment, but the sentence was reduced due to her cooperation with the authorities, Daily News reported.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok