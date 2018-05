A draft narcotics code drawn up by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) which will permit medical research on the effects of cannabis on humans will be put before the cabinet next week.

Sophon Mekthon, chairman of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation’s (GPO) committee, said Thursday that if the draft code receives approval from the cabinet, it will be forwarded to the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) for deliberation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS