Destress and enhance your well-being at Verita Health MahaNakhon

Verita Health MahaNakhon (VMH) is offering a “Transformation Supreme” package at THB 18,000 for those who are stressed out and are looking to relax and refresh both body and soul.

From now until 30 June 2018, leave the hustle and bustle and take advantage of this special 3½ hour transformation package, which includes Bio-feedback Screening to provide a comprehensive, but non-invasive, evaluation of your energy level and health balance, giving valuable information about your body’s vital functions, disclosing patterns of stress, and providing a detailed feedback to use in the preparation of future customized programs to help restore each meridian to a healthy balance. This will be followed by the mineral and vitamin-rich Verita Rapid IV Treatment, which will help boost your immune system to fight infection, reduce inflammation and minimize fatigue. Then, bring a glow to your face with the Verita OxiGlow facial treatment, which will increase blood circulation and oxygen flow, promoting collagen production and elasticity of your skin. And finally, relax and take in pure oxygen at VMH’s Oxygen Bar while sipping Verita Health’s signature tea in complete serenity and peace.

For those who would like to take advantage of this special “Transformation Supreme” package, please contact Verita Health MahaNakhon Tel. 0-2115-7553 for an appointment.

-TN / Image Impact Ltd