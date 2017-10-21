Saturday, October 21, 2017
Verita Health MahaNakhon welcomes International Women’s Club members

Mr. Julian Andriesz (3rd left), Founder & CEO of Verita Healthcare Group, recently hosted members of the International Women’s Club (IWC) at Verita Health MahaNakhon for a tea-time talk on “Prevention is Better than the Cure” to provide information on the importance of detecting weaknesses in one’s major organs and immune system through biological age and other screenings in order to prevent future development of chronic diseases.

Picture shows, from left:

Mr. Dhanawat Rewatbowornwong, GM of Verita Health MahaNakhon
Ms. Yachitr Yuvaboon
Mr. Julian Andriesz, Founder and CEO of Verita Healthcare Group
Dr. Rex Wilson, Naturopathic Consultant of Verita Health MahaNakhon
Ms. Kathleen Pokrud, President of International Women’s Club
Ms. Jinee Russell, IWC former President

-TN / Image Impact Ltd

