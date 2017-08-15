Verita Health MahaNakhon reaches out to international clients through TAT’s Health & Wellness Showcase 2017

Verita Health MahaNakhon, led by its General Manager, Mr. Dhanawat Rewatbowornwong (left), joined the “Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Showcase 2017”, which was recently organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at the Centara Grand Convention Hall@CentralWorld. Over 60 buyers from around the world came to learn more about the health-related services and products that Thailand has to offer.

Seen visiting Verita Health MahaNakhon’s booth were from left:

• Mr. Dhanawat Rewatbowornwong, GM of Verita Health MahaNakhon

• Mr. Noppadon Pakprot, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Tourism Products & Business

• Ms. Jittima Udayachalerm, Director of Royal Orchid Plus Business Unit, Thai Airways International Plc

• Ms. Jitbiturong Bantoey, Deputy GM of Verita Health MahaNakhon

• Ms. Ratsarin Lertsinathichai, Customer Service Manager of Verita Health MahaNakhon

-TN / Image Impact Ltd