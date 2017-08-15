Young Italian man beaten to death by 3 Chechen ‘Muslims’ in Lloret de Mar

YOUNG ITALIAN MAN beaten to death by 3 Chechen ‘Muslim’ savages in Barcelona… NOT 3 Russians as the media want you to believe

VOX News (h/t Barbara R) The three Chechen Muslims – not Russians as reported by the media of mass distraction – who were in a Spanish nightclub in Lloret de Mar, murdered the 22-year-old Niccolò Ciatti. Chechnya is one of the large Muslim territories in the Russian Federation but they do not consider themselves Russians. The Boston bombers were Chechen Muslims and nobody called them Russians.

The three Chechens, 20, 24, and 26 years are accused of having brutally attacked and killed Niccolò Ciatti. The young man from Scandicci (Florence) was beaten to death in Lloret de Mar, near Barcelona. Spanish investigators are rebuilding what happened Friday night, thanks also to the surveillance cameras images. His grieving father said, they treated my son like garbage, even a dog does not deserve such a horrific end.

Full story: barenakedislam.com

BARE NAKED ISLAM