Several injured after knife attack in Munich Rosenheimer Platz station

Munich Police reported that several people were injured this Saturday by a man armed with a knife at Munich underground station. The attacker has been identified as a 40-year-old man who has fled. The police have cordoned the area of the incident, around the Rosenheimer Platz station, and for now there’s no information about the condition of the wounded during the attack, but none of the victims suffer life threatening wounds, authorities said.

German police reported several people injured after knife attack in the center of the German city. The individual was seen riding a bike, carrying a backpack and wearing a green jacket and grey trousers, has been identified as a 40-year-old man who has fled.

At this stage, any possible motive for the attack is unclear.

