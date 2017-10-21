Several injured after knife attack in Munich Rosenheimer Platz station

Munich Police reported that several people were injured this Saturday by a man armed with a knife at Munich underground station. The attacker has been identified as a 40-year-old man who has fled. The police have cordoned the area of the incident, around the Rosenheimer Platz station, and for now there’s no information about the condition of the wounded during the attack, but none of the victims suffer life threatening wounds, authorities said.

At this stage, any possible motive for the attack is unclear.