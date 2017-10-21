One Dead, Eight Injured in Knife Attack in Poland

At least one was killed and eight others were injured in a knife attack in the VIVO! shopping mall in Stalowa Wola in souteastern Poland.

A man armed with a knife attacked terrified shoppers the VIVO! shopping mall in the city of Stalowa Wola in southeastern Poland, RFM FM reported.

The attack occurred at 3 pm local time. A 27-year-old resident of the town, Konrad K., attacked customers in the shopping mall. The madman wounded at least 9 people, one of whom died later in a hospital.

