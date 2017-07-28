One dead, several injured in knife attack at Hamburg supermarket

Saturday, July 29, 2017
German police cars in front of Davidwache
One person was killed and several injured on Friday when a man wielding a large knife stormed a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg, allegedly trying to rob the supermarket, according to initial police reports. Witnesses reported that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” — ‘Allah is great’ in Arabic — during the wild attack.

The immediate vicinity of the store in the neighborhood of Barmbek district, have been cordoned off and closed to traffic on a large radio, police sources said on Twitter.

According to the first information, the attacker indiscriminately slashed at those inside the supermarket, injuring several people and stabbing one person, who died at the scene, police said.

Update: The attacker was named as Ahmed al H., a 26-year-old Arab-born refugee who had been monitored by the police for his radical Islamist ideology and was awaiting deportation.

