One dead, several injured in knife attack at Hamburg supermarket

One person was killed and several injured on Friday when a man wielding a large knife stormed a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg, allegedly trying to rob the supermarket, according to initial police reports. Witnesses reported that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” — ‘Allah is great’ in Arabic — during the wild attack.

The immediate vicinity of the store in the neighborhood of Barmbek district, have been cordoned off and closed to traffic on a large radio, police sources said on Twitter.

#Germany #Hamburg Knife attack – The attacker was not caught by the police but by bystanders who followed him. His injuries were from them — Terror Events (@TerrorEvents) July 28, 2017

According to the first information, the attacker indiscriminately slashed at those inside the supermarket, injuring several people and stabbing one person, who died at the scene, police said.

Update: The attacker was named as Ahmed al H., a 26-year-old Arab-born refugee who had been monitored by the police for his radical Islamist ideology and was awaiting deportation.

🆘‼️👮🔥 #Germany: According to an eyewitness at terror attack in #Hamburg–#Barmbek: The attacker with machete has shouted "Allahu Akbar!" pic.twitter.com/5GixyLrP3B — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) July 28, 2017

