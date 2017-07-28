Friday, July 28, 2017
Home > News > Italy approves naval support to help Libya fight migrant trafficking

Italy approves naval support to help Libya fight migrant trafficking

Refugees from North Africa in Lampedusa, Italy
TN News 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Italy on Friday, July 28 approved sending Italian naval ships to help the Libyan coast guard combat migrant trafficking following a request by the North African nation, The Associated Press reports.

The measure is part of efforts to stanch the flow of hundreds of thousands of migrants who are smuggled out of Libya across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe each year by traffickers using unseaworthy boats.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni, who is under increasing pressure to manage their arrivals in Italy after being rescued at sea, said the initiative to help Libya patrol its shores “can give a significant contribution to reinforcing Libyan sovereignty. It is not an operation that we take against Libya sovereignty.”

Details about the operation, including the rules of engagement, were not disclosed following the Cabinet’s approval, but Gentiloni said Italy would “not be sending a huge fleet or air squadrons.”

Human Rights Watch warned, however, that the Italian action could amount to a naval blockade that “could expose migrants and asylum seekers to even greater abuse.”

“Given the horrible treatment of migrants in Libya, it is difficult to imagine how any European government could disembark anyone there, or hand anyone over to Libyan authorities, while also protecting their rights,” Judith Sunderland, the associate Europe director at HRW, said in a statement.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Apple iPhone smartphone

Fingerprint scanning may be required in buying smart phones by year’s end

Breaking News

Foreign Ministry not worried about Thailand getting tangled in Iran-Israel conflict

Breaking News

Minimum temperature on northern mountaintops drop to 4 C, Bangkok 18 C

Leave a Reply