Thailand showcases globetrotting tuk-tuk at the Hungarian Formula 1 2017

Bangkok, 25 July 2017 – In a move to create more visibility and awareness of the desirability of Thailand as a preferred tourist destination in Eastern Europe and to promote self-drive holidays in the kingdom, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced its first-ever participation at the Hungarian Formula 1 to be held from 28th to 30th July, 2017.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said, “This will be our fourth venture into the F1 community of fans, as TAT has already been associated with the Monaco, Australian and Japanese races. We are happy to announce our participation inside the exclusive confines of the Hungarian F1 Village and show off the charms of the kingdom.”

“With the Hungarian F1, we want to deliver something unique and memorable. We have managed to track down a Thai icon – a Tuk-Tuk – that was driven from Bangkok to Prague in the Czech Republic by an adventurous young man Martin Méchura. So Martin and his tuk-tuk, will be the star attraction at the Amazing Thailand Pit Stop marquee.”

The theme for the Amazing Thailand Pit Stop Hungarian Grand Prix is all about the opportunities that a driving holiday in Thailand offers the more adventurous traveller.

“As much as Thailand has a world-class airline, train and bus networks that reaches into every corner of the Kingdom, we’re encouraging visitors to consider ‘self-drive’ holidays that enable our guests to stop along the way and take in the local culture, food and the natural Thai hospitality that is pervasive throughout Thailand,” said Mr. Chattan.

Mr. Martin Méchura, who purchased and drove the Tuk-tuk around Thailand before deciding on a whim to drive it all the way home to Prague, said “I came to Thailand to explore more off-the-beaten track destinations, and this Tuk-tuk allowed me to do just that.”

Full story: tatnews.org

TAT Newsroom