PATTANI: Two people were killed and 14 others wounded in a motorcycle bomb attack near a fresh market in Nong Chik district of Pattani Monday afternoon, police said.

One of the dead was a 14-year-old teenager identified as Aiyadilfitli Yoko, a resident of tambon Bo Thong. The other was Sareepa Ayohsae, 35, from Betong district in Yala.

