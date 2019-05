A man was killed and another severely injured when their hut in Prachin Buri’s Kabin Buri district was struck by lightning Sunday night, police said.

A local foundation was called at 9.20pm to send an ambulance to pick up two people injured by a lightning strike in Ban Nong Bua village, in Tambon Nonsee.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

