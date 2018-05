An oil tanker carrying 16,000 litres of diesel crashed into a lamppost on a Prachin Buri road before it overturned, causing a leakage on Friday.

Police said the accident happened at 11:30am on the Kabin Buri-Nakhon Ratchasima road near a Muang Kao school in Tambon Muang Kao of Prachin Buri’s Kabin Buri district.

