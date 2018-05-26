PM encourages Buddhist Thais to go to temples on Vesak Day

Saturday, May 26, 2018
Vesak Day in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 26th May 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha wants to see Thai people celebrate Vesak Day by going to temples and engaging in religious activities.

In his national televised speech this week, the prime minister invited members of the general public to observe Vesak Day or Visakha Puja by taking part in religious ceremonies including alms-offerings, prayer and Dhamma sessions, merit making, meditation, and other religious undertakings.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
