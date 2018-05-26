Saturday, May 26, 2018
Home > Asia > Pakistani University Orders Men and Women Maintain 6-Inch Distance Inside Campus

Pakistani University Orders Men and Women Maintain 6-Inch Distance Inside Campus

Ghanta Ghar in Gujranwala, Pakistan
TN Asia 0

Pakistan’s Bahria University has issued a bizarre dictate which requires male and female students at the university to keep a minimum distance of six inches between themselves or face disciplinary action.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Bahria University authorities have justified the move by claiming that touching of unrelated males and females is forbidden in Islam.

“All students are hereby directed to strictly abide by the dress code while in university. Instructions have been issued for disciplinary action against the violators as per the rules. Moreover, male and female students are to maintain a distance of at least six inches while sitting and standing together,” a notification issued by the university reads.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Japanese night club

You Can Now Legally Dance the Night Away in Japan

Breaking News

South Korean court imprisons US soldier for raping teen

Map of Philippines

Explosion Hits Market in Davao in Southern Philippines, Casualties Reported

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close