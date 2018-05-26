Pakistani University Orders Men and Women Maintain 6-Inch Distance Inside Campus

Pakistan’s Bahria University has issued a bizarre dictate which requires male and female students at the university to keep a minimum distance of six inches between themselves or face disciplinary action.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Bahria University authorities have justified the move by claiming that touching of unrelated males and females is forbidden in Islam.

“All students are hereby directed to strictly abide by the dress code while in university. Instructions have been issued for disciplinary action against the violators as per the rules. Moreover, male and female students are to maintain a distance of at least six inches while sitting and standing together,” a notification issued by the university reads.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International