Belgium’s Islam Party Founder Fired Over Call for Gender Segregation – Reports

Two of Belgium’s ruling parties – the New Flemish Alliance and Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats have already expressed their intention to work out constitutional amendments that would ban the registration of political organizations such as the Islam Party, which they consider extremist.

Local media report that co-founder of the Islam party and the party’s communal advisor in Anderlecht Redouane Ahrouch has been dismissed by the Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company (STIB), where he had been working as a driver since 1993. Ahrouch proposed the separation of men and women in public transport as a part of the Islam Party’s program, which aims to introduce sharia law in Belgium.

