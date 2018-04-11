Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Belgium Mulls Ban of Islam Party Calling for Islamic State, Segregation

Libyan girl wearing a niqab
While European countries have been struggling to assert their centuries-long Western values amid the growing influx of migrants to the country, the Islam Party, which was established in Belgium in 2012, has been advocating for new Islamic traditions by promoting political slogans that have deeply shocked local politicians and state officials.

The Islam Party in Belgium has caused serious concern among the country’s politicians as it wants to create an Islamic state and promotes the segregation of men and women in public transport, Belgian newspaper HLN reported.

“We want an Islamic state without changing the Belgian Constitution. We are concerned with the values of our religion,” the party’s founder Redouane Ahrouch said.

