Authorities prepared for rally tomorrow

BANGKOK, 4th May 2018 (NNT) – The Deputy Prime Minister for Security Affairs does not expect a rally planned for May 5 to press the government for a general election, to expand or be joined by other groups and has instructed police to manage crowds with restraint.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul has inspected crowd control units of Samut Prakan provincial police, who have been readied at Suvarnabhumi Airport Fire Station to manage peace and orderliness at the planned gathering to call for a general election. The deputy commander has encouraged all officers to exercise restraint and carry out their duties.

